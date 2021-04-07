Most people prefer Pfizer. Willingness to get the jab increases again

Sputnik V should be used in Slovakia only after registration, respondents in a recent survey opined.

The increasing number of people want to get vaccinated against Covid. In fact, the number is the highest since April 2020.

While at the turn of January and February 2021, 39.8 percent would opt for the vaccine, the share increased to 41.8 percent in March.

It stems from a regular poll titled How are You, Slovakia?, conducted by the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), MNFORCE and Seesame agencies on 1,000 respondents at the end of March.

“The growing popularity of vaccination against the novel coronavirus in Slovakia can be explained by a gradual start of mass vaccination and the awareness of the relative safety and the effectiveness of the vaccines,” said Robert Klobucký of SAV.

Another important factor is the unfavourable epidemic situation and fears of the disease, Klobucký added.

The share of respondents refusing vaccination has been decreasing since December 2020. It currently accounts for 28.8 percent.

Pfizer wins

Mostly, the respondents who feel threatened by Covid would opt for vaccination. In the long-term view, these are more men than women, as well as respondents older than 50 and respondents from the Bratislava Region. More than two thirds of university-educated respondents (66.5 percent) will get vaccinated.

The most popular vaccine is the one developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, followed by Moderna, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca.

Almost 31 percent of respondents who do not want to get vaccinated would opt for the shot if they can receive Sputnik V. Two thirds of respondents (66.8 percent) support the use of the vaccine after it is registered by the respective authorities, and 32.9 percent condition it with the approval of European authorities.

Only 10.6 percent of respondents would want the vaccine without registration.

7. Apr 2021 at 11:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff