Pohoda summer festival postponed again

Only smaller events will be held at the Trenčín Airport this summer.

The biggest open-air summer music festival in Slovakia, Pohoda, has been postponed for the second year in a row.

In place of the festival, several smaller events will be held between July 7 and 11, titled Pohoda on the Ground.

“We made the decision after a debate with experts,” said Michal Kaščák, the festival’s director, as quoted by the Sme daily. “We’re sorry, but we consider it necessary and right.”

The traditional summer festival is now scheduled for July 7-9, 2022.

Tickets remain valid

Although the festival will not take place as planned, the tickets purchased for this year’s festival, as well as those bought for last year’s edition, remain valid.

“We’d like to ask people who have purchased the tickets for this year to keep them for 2022,” Kaščák said, as quoted by Sme. “We’re able to work as a team only thanks to the support of our visitors, and this support will make it possible for Pohoda to continue in the future.”

Still, the organisers are ready to refund the full sum to those who decide to return the tickets.

7. Apr 2021 at 17:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff