Johnson&Johnson vaccine may be used for patients who cannot get to vaccination centres

The first batch should arrive in Slovakia in mid-April.

For those of advanced age, who live alone in a remote place, it can not only be problematic registering for the Covid-19 vaccination but also to physically get to the centres. These people could be vaccinated with the new American Janssen (Johnson&Johnson) vaccine, the Sme daily reported.

Johnson&Johnson vaccine Monodose vaccine

72 percent effective, 66 percent in the case of the South African strain.

Needs only to be refrigerated.

Is suitable for mobile vaccination, but will also be used in hospitals and mass vaccination centres.

Seniors over 65, those at risk and marginalised groups will be vaccinated with it.

First 26,400 doses will arrive by the end of April.

Vaccination could start at turn of April and May.

It does not have to be kept in a freezer, the manipulation is easier and it is possible to use it anywhere. Besides that, only one dose is required to gain immunity against coronavirus. Experts hope it could speed up the vaccination process.

The first batch of more than 26,000 vaccines could arrive in Slovakia by the end of April. By the end of the year, 1.4 million doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine could be available.

In order for herd immunity to be achieved in Slovakia, at least 3.3 million citizens must be vaccinated. Altogether 795,683 people have received their first Covid vaccination and 269,583 had received their second dose as of April 7.

Vaccine for mobile vaccination

Vaccines could be delivered by mobile vaccination teams, said a spokesperson for the Health Ministry Zuzana Eliášová.

8. Apr 2021 at 18:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff