Another age group can now register for vaccination

The Health Ministry opened registration for vaccination for another age group. People older than 45 years may sign up for the vaccination from April 10 afternoon.
People can apply in the virtual waiting room by filling in a registration form. They should receive an appointment once the vaccination centre of their choice has a vacant date.
10. Apr 2021 at 13:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff