Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Matovič demonstrates how to dismantle everything in two days

OĽaNO politicians seem to think they are applying the highest political virtue. Could they be more wrong?

Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) between his trips to Moscow and Budapest. Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) between his trips to Moscow and Budapest. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Last Week in Slovakia

is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Matovič fell into a trap, then set one up for Heger

Slovakia’s PM-turned-FinMin Igor Matovič put a quick end to the Easter break and any hopes of political calm that it was supposed to bring. As before, Sputnik was his drug of choice.

To sum up as briefly as possible: Slovakia’s national medicines agency, the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL), reported on April 7 that it could not say whether it was safe to use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Slovakia, due to the manufacturer’s refusal to present relevant data and ŠÚKL’s consequent inability to compare the vaccine batches used in various studies and countries.

Matovič, who since April 1 has been in theory responsible for the public finances and not public health, took to Facebook to air yet more of his ongoing conspiracy theory about Sputnik’s supposed enemies in Slovakia, and then inform the surprised Slovak public on Thursday morning that he was in fact on board a government plane en route to Moscow, seeking to ensure that Slovakia would not lose the batch of Russian vaccine it had received five weeks earlier, but has yet to begin using.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Apr 2021 at 13:03  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Igor Matovič

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Schools will open for more pupils on April 19

At the same time, the schools will follow the regional alert system from April 26.

4 h
Bio waste comprises about 45 percent of waste bins.

People sort their waste more. But there is still much to improve

Startups use sophisticated technology to give accurate data about waste.

10. apr
Analyst Matej Mišík presented a new division of dictricts.

Only two districts remain in the black tier

The measures may be lifted after April 19, if the situation does not worsen much.

7. apr
Andrew Giarelli

If Bratislava had “talking statues”, they would gossip about Sputnik

Andrew Giarelli’s novel explores Rome’s centuries-long tradition of putting social commentary on statues.

11. apr
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)