Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

People from another age group can now register for Covid vaccination

Age limit may be completely scrapped, the health minister admitted.

Registration for vaccinationRegistration for vaccination (Source: Sme)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

People older than 40 years can now book an appointment for their Covid vaccination. They will be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The registration should be done via the virtual waiting room system.

Registration for another group opened only three days after the launch of the vaccination for people aged 45+.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) admitted that the age limit in the virtual waiting room could soon be scrapped. The reason is an uneven interest in Slovakia. While the appointments in western Slovakia are usually completely booked, there are empty slots in eastern Slovakia.

Read more about the Covid vaccination in Slovakia:

13. Apr 2021 at 17:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

PM Eduard Heger announcing lifting of measures

News digest: Easter does not seem to prevent the country from lifting measures

Vaccination opened for another age group. The ministerial approval for Sputnik V does not concern vaccines delivered to Slovakia, according to the health minister.

3 h
Illustrative stock photo

UPDATED: Measures will be lifted from April 19. What will open?

Slovakia will switch to the dark red tier. All shops and services will reopen.

5 h

Hungarian contract on Sputnik V shows that Russia bears no responsibility

Hungarians are obliged to pay 100 percent of the sum whether they want the vaccines or not.

10 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)