People from another age group can now register for Covid vaccination

Age limit may be completely scrapped, the health minister admitted.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

People older than 40 years can now book an appointment for their Covid vaccination. They will be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The registration should be done via the virtual waiting room system.

Registration for another group opened only three days after the launch of the vaccination for people aged 45+.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) admitted that the age limit in the virtual waiting room could soon be scrapped. The reason is an uneven interest in Slovakia. While the appointments in western Slovakia are usually completely booked, there are empty slots in eastern Slovakia.

Read more about the Covid vaccination in Slovakia:

13. Apr 2021 at 17:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff