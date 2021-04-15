Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Some hairdressers are fully booked. They are planning to reopen despite lack of clarity in rules

The cabinet is expected to discuss conditions on Monday's reopening of shops and services on Friday.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Although a big reopening of shops and services is planned for Monday, April 19, when the country will switch to the dark red tier of its Covid automat alert system, several conditions and rules remain unclear.

The cabinet is expected to discuss the respective regulation on Friday, April 16, and some rules need to be set by the chief hygienist. Since the curfew is expected to continue, it is possible the cabinet will add some exceptions so that people can go to shops and services.

UPDATED: Measures will be lifted from April 19. What will open? Read more 

What is clear for now is that the curfew after 20:00 will remain, when only travelling to and from work and to and from a medical facility are allowed, along with the requirement to wear an FFP2 or KN95 respirator inside buildings (with the exception of one’s household), while a mask is enough for outdoor spaces.

The regime on borders should not change either.

Moreover, only shops and services where people are not required to put down their respirator will open.

What remains unclear is the test validity, as there have been some claims that the testing strategy will change, and the requirement to have a test no older than 14 or 21 days should be scrapped.

Shops and services reopen after four months

Shops and services were required to close shortly before Christmas, with only online shops and dispensing points working. In shopping centres, also groceries, chemists’ and pharmacies could be open.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Apr 2021 at 11:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

President Zuzana Čaputová

President: Lab certification not the reason why Russians want Sputnik V back

The president indirectly suggested that Finance Minister Igor Matovič did not tell the truth about the deal, calls for the contract to be made public.

5 h
Daniel Milo

Slovaks more of bear huggers

Majority of Slovaks inclined to see Russia as a victim of the West, recent Globsec research showed.

4 h
Visualisation of the future look of the SNP Square

German architects design the new look of Bratislava's three central squares

SNP, Velvet Revolution and Kamenné Squares will undergo reconstruction that should join them into one public space.

24 h
Cabinet discussed at its April 14 session the Sputnik V vaccines, among other things.

News digest: Ministry should soon specify whether it will publish Sputnik V contract

Slovakia should receive thousands of additional Pfizer vaccines. A Slovak made it to the shortlist of the dearMoon project.

22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)