Some hairdressers are fully booked. They are planning to reopen despite lack of clarity in rules

The cabinet is expected to discuss conditions on Monday's reopening of shops and services on Friday.

Although a big reopening of shops and services is planned for Monday, April 19, when the country will switch to the dark red tier of its Covid automat alert system, several conditions and rules remain unclear.

The cabinet is expected to discuss the respective regulation on Friday, April 16, and some rules need to be set by the chief hygienist. Since the curfew is expected to continue, it is possible the cabinet will add some exceptions so that people can go to shops and services.

What is clear for now is that the curfew after 20:00 will remain, when only travelling to and from work and to and from a medical facility are allowed, along with the requirement to wear an FFP2 or KN95 respirator inside buildings (with the exception of one’s household), while a mask is enough for outdoor spaces.

The regime on borders should not change either.

Moreover, only shops and services where people are not required to put down their respirator will open.

What remains unclear is the test validity, as there have been some claims that the testing strategy will change, and the requirement to have a test no older than 14 or 21 days should be scrapped.

Shops and services reopen after four months

Shops and services were required to close shortly before Christmas, with only online shops and dispensing points working. In shopping centres, also groceries, chemists’ and pharmacies could be open.

15. Apr 2021 at 11:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff