Travelling between districts possible again, people will need a test for shopping

The cabinet approved new curfew rules that will come into force on Monday.

After Slovakia switches to the dark red tier of its Covid automat alert system on Monday, April 19, all non-essential shops and service providers can open.

At the same time, museums, galleries, churches, zoos and botanical gardens, swimming pools and sports venues can also reopen. People will be required to show a negative test result or proof that they have recovered from Covid or have been vaccinated against it, according to a resolution on the curfew adopted by the cabinet on April 16.

The resolution allows the crossing of district boundaries to access the countryside again, but those wishing to enter or leave black districts will need a negative test result (although there will be no black districts from April 19).

The curfew will remain in place for the time being, between 20:00 and 1:00, with some exceptions.

Here are the rules that come into force on Monday:

Exemptions from curfew Between 5:00 and 20:00 without a test buying essentials (grocery stores, pharmacies, chemists, pet shops and the petrol station);

going to the doctor and medical facilities;

going for a Covid test;

going into the countryside (also to other districts), except for the black tier (Warning level 4);

going to a funeral, wedding ceremony or christening;

taking care of a relative or close person;

walking pets within 1 km of home, taking care of farm animals;

taking children to their parents (if they are separated) based on a court’s decision;

taking people to nursing homes;

medicinal walks with older people within a 1-km of home;

an appointment with a law enforcement body or court;

going to and from church and “individual spiritual care”;

going to and from the countryside for holders of a hunting licence, for the purpose of dealing with African swine fever. Between 5:00 and 20:00 with a negative test school employees: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

older children going to school and at least one parent/legal representative accompanying children to school or kindergarten: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to work if you cannot work from home or going to a job interview: confirmation from your employer of the time and place of work; negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days for dark red- and black-tier districts; negative PCR or antigen test no older than 14 days in red-tier districts; negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 21 days in light red-tier districts; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going out into the countryside in black-tier districts (Warning level 4): negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required (only people aged 15-65 years); or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to non-essential shops and services: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to and from swimming pools, museums, galleries, libraries, zoos, botanical gardens and other similar institutions, driving schools: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to an individual recreational activity: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to a public administration body: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to scrapyards: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation that you were vaccinated with your second shot at least 14 days previously; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to mass events approved by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ): negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going abroad if you prove it is not for holiday purposes and that you should not be in self-isolation at home or in a quarantine facility: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation you were vaccinated against Covid-19. In the case of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose; or confirmation you have recovered from Covid-19 and have been vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since your first dose; or confirmation that you could not be tested.

Between 20:00 and 1:00 going to and from work: confirmation from your employer of the time and place of work, and: negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days for dark red- and black-tier districts; negative PCR or antigen test no older than 14 days in red-tier districts; negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 21 days in light red-tier districts; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation that you were vaccinated with the second shot at least 14 days before; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

necessary medical treatment;

taking care of a relative or close person;

walking pets within 1-km of home, taking care of farm animals;

travelling abroad (except for going on holiday): negative PCR or antigen test no older than 7 days required; or confirmation that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 3 months; or confirmation that you were vaccinated with the second shot at least 14 days before; or confirmation that you could not be tested;

going to and from the countryside for holders of a hunting licence, for the purpose of dealing with African swine fever. Travelling abroad for a holiday is prohibited between 1:00 and 5:00.

16. Apr 2021 at 16:54 | Compiled by Spectator staff