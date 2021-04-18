Acknowledging the best volunteers

The Covid pandemic has inspired solidarity among people, with many helping without requiring any financial compensation. CARDO - the National Volunteering Centre, the Platform of Volunteering Centres and Organisations and regional volunteering centres, acknowledges the best volunteers with the prestigious Srdce na Dlani and Volunteer of the Year awards.Related articleVolunteering persists in Slovakia, despite the challenges of pandemic Read more
The online ceremony took place in mid-March.
"We are extremely pleased to find volunteers and projects in each region that improve different areas of life, making our society better,“ said Zuzana Vinklerová, executive director of CARDO.
Regional volunteering centres received a record 287 nominations to award volunteers and projects. The commissions granted as many as 91 Srdce na Dlani awards and special awards, going to each of the eight regions of Slovakia.
List of laureates of the Volunteer of the Year 2020:
- Volunteer aid in Slovakia - Dávid Jakub
- Volunteer aid abroad - Monika Tomaštíková
- Volunteer aid abroad within the official development aid of the Slovak Republic under the logo SlovakAid - Andrij Dichťaruk
- Coordinator of volunteers - Mária Cipárová
- Volunteering group - Orava Rescue System
- Volunteering project or programme – the BilGym EduBox project of the C. S. Lewis Bilingual Gymnasium and the civic association OZ Cesta Mladých
- Support of volunteering – Slovak Red Cross in Prešov
- Long-term volunteering aid - Marcela Václavková-Konrádová
18. Apr 2021 at 7:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff