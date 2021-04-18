Acknowledging the best volunteers

Online ceremony during whihc Volunteer of the Year awards were handed down. (Source: Courtesy of the Slovak National Volunteer Centre - CARDO)

The Covid pandemic has inspired solidarity among people, with many helping without requiring any financial compensation. CARDO - the National Volunteering Centre, the Platform of Volunteering Centres and Organisations and regional volunteering centres, acknowledges the best volunteers with the prestigious Srdce na Dlani and Volunteer of the Year awards.

The online ceremony took place in mid-March.

"We are extremely pleased to find volunteers and projects in each region that improve different areas of life, making our society better,“ said Zuzana Vinklerová, executive director of CARDO.

Regional volunteering centres received a record 287 nominations to award volunteers and projects. The commissions granted as many as 91 Srdce na Dlani awards and special awards, going to each of the eight regions of Slovakia.

List of laureates of the Volunteer of the Year 2020:

Volunteer aid in Slovakia - Dávid Jakub

Volunteer aid abroad - Monika Tomaštíková

Volunteer aid abroad within the official development aid of the Slovak Republic under the logo SlovakAid - Andrij Dichťaruk

Coordinator of volunteers - Mária Cipárová

Volunteering group - Orava Rescue System

Volunteering project or programme – the BilGym EduBox project of the C. S. Lewis Bilingual Gymnasium and the civic association OZ Cesta Mladých

Support of volunteering – Slovak Red Cross in Prešov

Long-term volunteering aid - Marcela Václavková-Konrádová

18. Apr 2021 at 7:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff