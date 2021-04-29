The house in Bratislava where time stops

The House of the Good Shepherd houses the Museum of Clocks, an exhibition of more than 60 historical timepieces.

The House of the Good Shepherd is among the most beautiful rococo-style buildings in central Europe, and is one of few preserved buildings of the old settlement around Bratislava Castle. It was named after the statue of Christ, the Good Shepherd, which stands in a niche on its corner.

The four-floor house was built between 1760-65, in the shape of a trapezium, with an extremely narrow frontal face; the width of one room and staircase. The bottom part was used for trade and craft activities, while the upper served for accommodation.

The House of the Good Shepherd has undergone several reconstructions. In addition to changes to the interior, there have been also some modifications of the exterior, including the addition of white louvre windows. After a fire in 1913 the windows were substituted for ones with glass wings.

The building now houses the Museum of Clocks, an exhibition of more than 60 historical timepieces from the end of the 17th century to the end of the 19th century.

Opening hours:

The House is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

Ticket prices:

Admission: €2.5

House of the Good Shepherd (Dom u dobrého pastiera) Address: Židovská 1, Bratislava; Phone: +421 2 5441 1940; Website: www.muzeum.bratislava.sk

29. Apr 2021 at 7:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff