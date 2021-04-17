Can I go shopping after 20:00 or travel to the Tatras? (Q&A)

The Public Health Authority specified the new anti-covid restrictions, valid as of Monday, April 19.

As the situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic develops positively in Slovakia, the cabinet is relaxing the anti-coronavirus measures. Based on the Covid automat alert system, Slovakia will switch to the dark red tier as of Monday, April 19, enabling the reopening of non-essential shops, galleries and museums, zoos, and libraries. People can also travel to the countryside between districts for individual recreation. Regulations for wearing face masks and respirators have eased, too.

“I am very happy that thanks to the joint efforts of the citizens, we have taken another step towards a life without restrictions,” said Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) as cited by the SITA newswire. “The pandemic threat has not been definitively averted. Only strict adherence to the rules, in conjunction with massive vaccination, is the way to freedom. We have taken another step towards it.”

However, the state of emergency continues and the curfew remains in place. Also, people will be required to show a negative test result or proof that they have recovered from Covid-19 or have been vaccinated against it when visiting most re-opened venues. Mass events will be allowed, but only up to six people can be in attendance. Likewise, only one client per 15 square metres will be allowed in shops, at hairdressers or in body care facilities. If the client area is smaller than 15 square metres, there can only be one client in the facility.

The Slovak Spectator prepared, in cooperation with the Sme daily, a series of questions and answers about the new measures.

Will I be able to go to a shop even after 20:00?

No. People can go to shops, the pharmacy or into nature, but only until 20:00. After 20:00, they can only go outside if they are walking a dog or cat (up to 1 km from their home, no test is required), going to work, in need of urgent medical help, or if they need to take care of a relative who is dependent on their help.

Similar to before, the curfew is not in place from 1:00 until 5:00.

Do I have to get tested every week?

The validity of the test depends on what the person needs the test for. However, for most activities, regardless of the district, a negative test result no older than seven days is required. Activities include visiting a clothing or footwear store, a hairdresser or other service, which can reopen starting Monday. A person also needs a test no older than seven days when traveling with a child to school, or going to a swimming pool, library, museum, gallery, the post office or e-shop to pick up supplied goods.

The test does not need to be shown when going to a place that provides basic needs such as the grocery store, drugstore, or when visiting a doctor or pharmacy.

What test do I need on the way to work?

On the way to work, a test is still needed depending on the district. In the black and dark-red tier districts (tiers IV and III of the Covid automat alert system) people must have a negative test result no older than seven days.

In the red districts (tier II) people need a test no older than 14 days and in the light red districts (tier I) 21 days.

Can I go into nature outside of my district?

Yes. A negative test will not even be needed, with the exception of black-tier districts. Since there will not be a single black-tier district in Slovakia by April 19, people can go into nature almost everywhere in Slovakia. For example, a person can travel from Bratislava to the Tatras.

In all the districts except the black-tier ones, a negative test result is not required. In the black-tier districts, one needs a test no older than seven days to travel into nature with the exemption of seniors over 65 and children under 15.

Will ski lifts and cable cars be in operation?

Yes, only the operation of cabin cable cars remains prohibited. To use ski lifts and cable cars, people must have a negative COVID-19 antigen or RT-PCR test result no older than 48 hours; however, this does not apply to children up to 10 years of age. Toilets must be equipped with liquid soap and paper towels and must be disinfected every hour.

Can I go to a cottage outside my district?

Yes. However, a person can only be in the cottage with members from his or her household and needs a test for the trip no older than seven days. However, it is necessary to reach the cottage by 20:00.

Will I be able to stay in a hotel and guesthouses?

Yes. However, travelling to or from them is only allowed until 20:00. In hotels and other short-term accommodation facilities, each accommodated client older than 10 years needs to show a negative test no older than 72 hours. Consumption of meals in joint premises will be not allowed; however, delivering food to the room will be. Toilets will have to be equipped with liquid soap and paper towels. Maximum accommodation capacity per room is set at two adults or members of one household.

Restaurants, wellness centres, gyms and other common areas cannot be used in hotels and guesthouses.

Can I go out jogging after 20:00?

No. As with trips into nature, there is a restriction that individual and group sports outdoors must be completed by 20:00.

Even in the case of doing sports outside, it is necessary to have a negative test result no older than seven days in the black-tier districts.

Can I go swimming?

Covered pools and swimming pools can also reopen on Monday, April 19. However, the condition is that there can only be six people inside at a time and swimmers need a negative test no older than seven days.

Swimmers should check if the swimming pool they are used to visiting is actually open. Some operators have reconsidered reopening for such a small number of people.

Open-air swimming pools and lidos will remain closed even after April 19.

Can I go out with my dog after 20:00?

Yes, this exception, which also includes cats, remains in effect. This can be done without the need for a test as long as you stay within one kilometre from your place of residence.

Can I go out to participate in a team sport?

Yes, when a team has up to six people, not counting the coach. In the black-tier districts, however, a negative test no older than seven days will be required.

Will fitness and wellness centres reopen?

No. Aquaparks, wellness centres and spas will not reopen to the general public. Only those who have a certificate stating they are on a medical stay for health reasons can go to the spa.

Which stores will open?

All types of shops can reopen on Monday, April 19. However, a person will need a test no older than seven days to enter. In addition, only one person per 15 square metres can be inside.

Will shopping centres reopen?

Shopping centres have been open so far - but only grocery stores, pharmacies and drugstores have been in operation within them. All shops should within these centres starting Monday. Here, too, the limit of 15 square metres per person will apply. Shopping centres will be obliged to keep seating sections and kid zones closed. Toilets will have to be equipped with liquid soap and paper towels. They must be disinfected each hour.

Restaurants in shopping centres can sell food for takeaway or delivery. Food and drinks cannot be consumed in shopping centres.

Will there be reserved shopping hours for seniors?

Yes. The shopping hours for seniors and significantly handicapped people are 9:00 to 11:00 during workdays.

Will hairdressers be open?

Hairdressers will be able to reopen. Customers have already made bookings weeks in advance. However, there is still a restriction that an N95/FFP2 respirator mask must be worn indoors, including when you are getting your hair washed and cut.

Can I go to a cosmetician?

Yes. Customers can even remove their respirator masks for the time necessary for facial treatment. However, the cosmetician must keep their mask on.

Can I go to museums or galleries?

Yes. Museums, galleries and exhibitions can reopen as of Monday, but they can organise individual guided tours only.

Can I go to the cinema or theatre?

No. Cinemas, theatres and concert venues will remain closed even after April 19.

Can I go to church?

Yes. In terms of attending churches, either for a mass, child's baptism, nuptials or funeral, only one person per 15 square metres will be allowed in the church. If a church is smaller than 90 square metres, a maximum of six people will be allowed, apart from minors below 10 in the company of an adult. A negative test will not be required for those going to church.

Will I be able to sit on restaurant terraces?

No. Restaurants and cafés can only sell food that is taken away or delivered.

What are the exceptions from testing?

A person does not need to undergo a Covid-19 test if he or she has been vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine and 14 days have passed since the second dose. This applies to people vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

If a person is vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, he or she does not need to undergo the test if four weeks have elapsed after the administration of the first dose.

If a person has overcome Covid-19 in the last 180 days and has confirmation of it, he or she also does not need to be tested.

The same rules apply to those who have overcome Covid-19 in the last 180 days and have already received the first dose of any vaccine used in Slovakia.

Where can I remove my face mask?

From Monday, the rules for wearing face masks will be relaxed. People do not have to wear it if they are at least five metres away from others, or if they are in a group of people with whom they live in the same household.

So if you are walking down a busier street, you should definitely wear your face mask.

Do I still have to wear a respirator at work?

Yes, this obligation still applies except in situations where one is alone at work. Employees who have chronic respiratory or facial skin conditions that would make wearing the respirator difficult do not have to wear a respirator.

A respirator does not have to be worn by such employees if their way of working does not allow it and they have agreed with the employer and the employees’ representatives.

Can I attend lessons at a driving school?

Yes. From Monday, practical education in driving schools will be enabled under the condition that students and instructors wear respirators without an exhalation valve. After each training, the driving simulator must be disinfected. While training to drive a motorbike, each student needs to have his/her own helmet and other protective means. During theoretical lessons and final exams, there must be a distance of at least two metres between attendants while this does not apply to the instructor, the lecturer and the examination commissar. Also, during the practical lecture, there must not be any other person in the car except the instructor and the student. The only exception is the examination commissar during the closing exams.

Do I still have to wear a respirator on public transport?

Yes.

Do students in classrooms also have to wear a respirator?

No. Primary and secondary school students, regardless of age, will not have to wear a respirator in schools starting Monday; they can wear a simple face mask. Teachers can also wear face masks instead of respirators.

How long do these measures apply?

The curfew is currently valid until midnight on April 28. The curfew is not expected to end sooner. The measures in force under the Covid automat alert system continue to apply. However, the cabinet has already announced that it plans to reconsider individual measures within the Covid automat.

17. Apr 2021 at 23:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff