Skiers are returning to the slopes

After some restrictions are lifted, people can go to Štrbské Pleso and Jasná again. They need to follow certain conditions, though.

Ski resorts in Štrbské Pleso and Jasná will reopen to the public for skiing after a 110-day break due to the pandemic restrictions. The measures were lifted on April 19, when Slovakia switched to the dark red tier of its Covid automat alert system.

​The largest ski resort operator, the Tatry Mountains Resort (TMR) company, would like to welcome people to its resorts as soon as Thursday, April 22.

Although it is already the second half of April, there are still good skiing conditions with sufficient amounts of snow in the highest mountain skiing locations in Slovakia, said Marián Galajda, communication manager of TMR, as reported by the SITA newswire.

The Covid automat allows the operation of ski resorts with the exception of cabin chairlifts. Skiers will have to show a negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours. They are also required to cover their faces and follow all the basic precautionary measures, SITA reported.

The number of people in the High Tatras was high today, although there were not as many people as last week, when eastern Slovakia had spring holidays. (Source: TASR)

"Ski resorts will be open for the upcoming weekend as well, if there is interest from the public and if conditions allow it," said Matej Hulej, sales and marketing manager of TMR, as quoted in SITA.

The highest ski slope in Slovakia under the Lomnícky Štít peak may also open if the situation keeps improving, he added.

The skiing season started on December 5, 2020, and a week later, people were skiing at Štrbské Pleso. However, on January 1, 2021, all ski resorts had to be closed due to the worsening situation surrounding the pandemic.

The ski resorts at Štrbské Pleso and Jasná will no longer offer antigen testing sites. Therefore, skiers and visitors should get tested in their place of residence or at other public testing sites, SITA reported.

19. Apr 2021 at 11:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff