Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Ex-police chief Lučanský was not beaten by guards. He committed suicide

The report on the suicide of former Police Corps president dispels some hoaxes.

Ex-police chief Milan LučanskýEx-police chief Milan Lučanský (Source: SITA)

Ex-police chief Milan Lučanský, who committed suicide in late December 2020 in the Prešov prison, where he was in custody following corruption-related charges, was not beaten by the guards. He also wasn't tied to his bed after the first incident, when he injured his eye.

This stems from the final report on Lučanský’s suicide prepared by the special commission, which excluded the involvement of another person in the death. It was supported by 14 members of the commission, while the remaining three did not want to support it. All three were nominated by the opposition and say that there remain some unanswered questions, the Sme daily reported.

Death behind bars triggers conspiracies, politicians carry some blame too Read more 

The events mentioned by the three politicians have become popular hoaxes that have been circulated on social networks following Lučanský’s suicide, suggesting that the former police chief had been forced to commit suicide by inhumane treatment. The report dispels these hoaxes, though.

“The commission concluded there was no fault of the members of the Prison and Court Guard Service,” said Anna Šabatová, former Czech ombudswoman and one of the commission members, as quoted by Sme.

The document has been published on the website of the Justice Ministry.

No other person involved

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Apr 2021 at 11:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

The explosion of the ammunition depot in Vrbětice in 2014.

Czechia is our closest ally. Slovak officials support diplomatic actions against Russia

President, prime minister and other high-ranking officials responded to the explosion row between Czechia and Russia.

52m
Conditions for wearing respirators and face masks are changing, too.

Can I go shopping after 20:00 or travel to the Tatras? (Q&A)

The Public Health Authority specified the new anti-covid restrictions, valid as of Monday, April 19.

17. apr
Border crossing near Berg

Rules for crossing borders change on Monday. Self-isolation and testing remain a condition

Exceptions apply to cross-border commuters from neighbouring as well as other EU countries.

16. apr
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)