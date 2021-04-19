Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Test-obsessed Slovakia opens up, though most elderly are still not immunised

What does the government need to do to make this post-lockdown opening Slovakia’s last? Sputnik, still at the centre of attention, is not the answer.

As of Monday, hairdressers are among the businesses allowed to open for clients after a four-month-long lockdown. As of Monday, hairdressers are among the businesses allowed to open for clients after a four-month-long lockdown. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia

is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Slovakia out of the worst for now, but still needs to vaccinate its elderly

Today marks a big opening of the country after four months of severe restrictions, accompanied by the same last-minute confusion over the answers to businesses’ existential questions as happened last year when Slovakia emerged from its spring lockdown.

In an apparent attempt to attach Igor Matovič’s face to the positive news about the lifting of measures, PM Eduard Heger (both OĽaNO) let him steal the show at the press conference to announce the opening, which will also allow most pupils finally to return to schools. One word that the now finance minister used frequently during his speech was “test” or “test, obviously”.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Apr 2021 at 13:42  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

The explosion of the ammunition depot in Vrbětice in 2014.

Czechia is our closest ally. Slovak officials support diplomatic actions against Russia

President, prime minister and other high-ranking officials responded to the explosion row between Czechia and Russia.

5 h
Conditions for wearing respirators and face masks are changing, too.

Can I go shopping after 20:00 or travel to the Tatras? (Q&A)

The Public Health Authority specified the new anti-covid restrictions, valid as of Monday, April 19.

17. apr
Border crossing near Berg

Rules for crossing borders change on Monday. Self-isolation and testing remain a condition

Exceptions apply to cross-border commuters from neighbouring as well as other EU countries.

16. apr
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)