What does the government need to do to make this post-lockdown opening Slovakia’s last? Sputnik, still at the centre of attention, is not the answer.

As of Monday, hairdressers are among the businesses allowed to open for clients after a four-month-long lockdown. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia out of the worst for now, but still needs to vaccinate its elderly

Today marks a big opening of the country after four months of severe restrictions, accompanied by the same last-minute confusion over the answers to businesses’ existential questions as happened last year when Slovakia emerged from its spring lockdown.

In an apparent attempt to attach Igor Matovič’s face to the positive news about the lifting of measures, PM Eduard Heger (both OĽaNO) let him steal the show at the press conference to announce the opening, which will also allow most pupils finally to return to schools. One word that the now finance minister used frequently during his speech was “test” or “test, obviously”.

19. Apr 2021 at 13:42 | Michaela Terenzani