Test-obsessed Slovakia opens up, though most elderly are still not immunised

Last Week in Slovakia
is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.
Restrictions are eased, but testing isn’t and questions linger over the vaccination programme.
Pressure to publish Sputnik contract mounts, as former PM admits he did not read it and lets slip the real reason why the Russian side wants to withdraw from it.
Vrbětice blast report casts Matovič’s Russian vaccine deal in new light.
Slovakia out of the worst for now, but still needs to vaccinate its elderly
Today marks a big opening of the country after four months of severe restrictions, accompanied by the same last-minute confusion over the answers to businesses’ existential questions as happened last year when Slovakia emerged from its spring lockdown.
In an apparent attempt to attach Igor Matovič’s face to the positive news about the lifting of measures, PM Eduard Heger (both OĽaNO) let him steal the show at the press conference to announce the opening, which will also allow most pupils finally to return to schools. One word that the now finance minister used frequently during his speech was “test” or “test, obviously”.
19. Apr 2021 at 13:42 | Michaela Terenzani