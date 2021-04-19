Czechs will receive the Moderna vaccine from Slovakia, though it does not have much in stock

A technical selection, said Health Ministry spokesperson.

Although the Moderna vaccine has the lowest number of reports concerning side effects from people who have received the jab and Slovakia does not have much of it in store, the country will donate 10,000 doses to the Czech Republic.

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), who announced the decision at his recent visit to Czechia, said that it is gratitude for the help our western neighbours have provided during the pandemic.

When asked by the Sme daily why this particular vaccine was chosen, the Health Ministry responded that it was a technical solution.

Supplies of other vaccines higher

Slovakia has received 159,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine so far. This means that the country will give more than 6 percent of the batch to the Czechs, Sme reported.

19. Apr 2021 at 17:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff