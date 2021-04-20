Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

OECD recommends Slovak government supports education and innovations

Slovakia has seen little progress when it comes to structural reforms, especially since the beginning of the pandemic.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The Covid-19 pandemic caused worldwide socio-economic turbulence, but it also offered the governments of the world a chance to reform their economies.

This statement by the OECD was followed by an elaboration that these reforms should be aimed at reaching inclusive and sustainable growth along with the resolution of structural issues.

In their message sealed on April 14, the OECD analysed the weaknesses and problems of the economies of its member states. These included issues that existed before the pandemic but also those that were brought on by the coronavirus. The analysis also offered advice on how to use the current situation to start from a blank slate.

Little progress on structural reforms

Slovakia made strong steps during 2019 in the field of public administration, especially when it comes to having an independent judiciary, according to the OECD. However, Slovakia has seen little progress when it comes to structural reforms, and since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been the government's top priority to solve the current economic crisis.

Slovakia's recovery plan will be a storm of reform or a wasted opportunity Read more 

Sectors that were the hardest hit by the pandemic, such as tourism, retail, and construction, traditionally offer seasonal employment to regular employees and socially vulnerable employees, such as low-skill workers, women, young people and the Roma.

The pandemic has shown how important it is to raise the level of qualification across the population, which would support the employment of people who belong in this socially vulnerable category. At the same time, it would also boost the productivity and resistance of the economy to future shocks while preparing it for digitalisation.

That is why the OECD recommends supporting education, innovations and the removal of job market barriers for women and marginalised groups along with increasing the effectiveness of the public sector.

Loosening regulations on start-ups

The OECD recommends giving employers financial incentives for educating low-skilled workers and encouraging new educational companies who offer online courses. It also advocates giving financial support to schools for socially disadvantaged groups and to increase the flexibility of tertiary education so that it may better respond to the job market.

Where the Roma aren’t a part of the problem, but rather, the solution Read more 

In the area of digitalisation, it recommends loosening regulations for start-ups, removing barriers for foreign service-oriented companies, streamlining insolvency procedures, increasing investment in digital infrastructure and introducing greater cooperation with innovative companies when ranking universities and public research bodies.

OECD further recommends the introduction of procedures to lower the barrier for women and the Roma when entering the job market, measures for increasing the effectiveness of the public sector by further encouraging judicial reform and strengthening the initiative ‘Hodnoty za peniaze’ (Value for Money).

20. Apr 2021 at 10:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Alexander Mishkin and Anatoly Chepiga

Russian agents also operated in Slovakia. Expulsion would make things harder for Moscow

Slovakia is likely to take action in the wake of the latest information about the Vrbetice blast.

1 h

Covid death rate still appears high in Slovakia due to delays in hospital reports

Analysts also call for the validation of positive antigen tests with PCR tests.

3 h
Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok

Slovakia’s Security Council summoned to discuss situation in Czechia

We need facts to adopt decision, Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok stressed.

20 h
Pribinova Street with Eurovea and the SND.

Tram line in new downtown stirs emotions among Bratislavans

Culture Ministry opposes the idea of routing the tram in front of the Slovak National Theater building.

7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)