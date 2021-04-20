People in Slovakia felt night earthquake near Vienna

The earthquake was measured by a national network of seismic stations.

An earthquake that occurred on the night of April 20 south of Vienna, Austria, in the surrounding town Neunkirchen, was also felt in Bratislava.

The strongest tremors with a magnitude of 4.4 were noticed shortly before 1:00, the agency APA referring to Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) reported.

Kristián Csicsay from the Earth Science Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences confirmed it and noted that they have 30 macroseismic questionnaires already filled in.

Filling in questionnaire

The earthquake was measured by a national network of seismic stations as well. It could be observed as a seismogram from the Modra station.

“Mainly inhabitants of the Bratislava borough Petržalka could have felt it,” Csicsay said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Csicsay said there may be reports from more people arriving. He called on the public to fill in a questionnaire on the zemetrasenia.sk website if they felt tremors.

More tremors from abroad

Neunkirchen is located about 70 kilometres south of Vienna. Tremors were felt in Vienna and also in Burgenland and Salzburg, APA reported.

There was an earthquake with a magnitude 4.7 south of Vienna on March 30 too. This was also felt in Bratislava.

Some people in western Slovakia felt the earthquake that occurred in Zagreb, Croatia at the end of 2020, too.

20. Apr 2021 at 11:10 | Compiled by Spectator staff