Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

People in Slovakia felt night earthquake near Vienna

The earthquake was measured by a national network of seismic stations.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

An earthquake that occurred on the night of April 20 south of Vienna, Austria, in the surrounding town Neunkirchen, was also felt in Bratislava.

The strongest tremors with a magnitude of 4.4 were noticed shortly before 1:00, the agency APA referring to Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) reported.

Kristián Csicsay from the Earth Science Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences confirmed it and noted that they have 30 macroseismic questionnaires already filled in.

Filling in questionnaire

The earthquake was measured by a national network of seismic stations as well. It could be observed as a seismogram from the Modra station.

People in the Upper Nitra region felt a quake Read more 

“Mainly inhabitants of the Bratislava borough Petržalka could have felt it,” Csicsay said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Csicsay said there may be reports from more people arriving. He called on the public to fill in a questionnaire on the zemetrasenia.sk website if they felt tremors.

More tremors from abroad

Neunkirchen is located about 70 kilometres south of Vienna. Tremors were felt in Vienna and also in Burgenland and Salzburg, APA reported.

There was an earthquake with a magnitude 4.7 south of Vienna on March 30 too. This was also felt in Bratislava.

Some people in western Slovakia felt the earthquake that occurred in Zagreb, Croatia at the end of 2020, too.

20. Apr 2021 at 11:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Alexander Mishkin and Anatoly Chepiga

Russian agents also operated in Slovakia. Expulsion would make things harder for Moscow

Slovakia is likely to take action in the wake of the latest information about the Vrbetice blast.

1 h

Covid death rate still appears high in Slovakia due to delays in hospital reports

Analysts also call for the validation of positive antigen tests with PCR tests.

3 h
Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok

Slovakia’s Security Council summoned to discuss situation in Czechia

We need facts to adopt decision, Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok stressed.

20 h
Pribinova Street with Eurovea and the SND.

Tram line in new downtown stirs emotions among Bratislavans

Culture Ministry opposes the idea of routing the tram in front of the Slovak National Theater building.

8 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)