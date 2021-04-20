Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Six parties would make it into parliament, extremists not among them

Hlas remains the strongest party, according to recent AKO poll.

If a parliamentary election took place in April, the non-parliamentary Hlas party of former PM Peter Pellegrini would win.

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) would end up second, followed by the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), which won the election a year ago.

This information stems from a poll conducted by the AKO agency between April 12 and 17, on 1,000 respondents.

The representatives of six parties would sit in parliament. Besides Hlas, SaS and OĽaNO, also Smer, Progressive Slovakia and Sme Rodina would pass the 5-percent threshold.

The Za Ľudí party and the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (OĽaNO) would not make it to parliament. Neither would the ĽSNS renegades who founded their own party, Republika.

20. Apr 2021 at 17:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

PM Eduard Heger, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok after the meeting of Security Council

News digest: No expulsions yet, Slovak authorities monitoring the situation

Teachers vaccinated with AstraZeneca will soon receive second dose. Criminal charges filed against former special prosecutor.

30m
Alexander Mishkin and Anatoly Chepiga

Russian agents also operated in Slovakia. Expulsion would make things harder for Moscow

Slovakia is likely to take action in the wake of the latest information about the Vrbetice blast.

6 h
Illustrative stock photo

People in Slovakia felt night earthquake near Vienna

The earthquake was measured by a national network of seismic stations.

7 h

Covid death rate still appears high in Slovakia due to delays in hospital reports

Analysts also call for the validation of positive antigen tests with PCR tests.

7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)