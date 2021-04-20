Six parties would make it into parliament, extremists not among them

Hlas remains the strongest party, according to recent AKO poll.

Font size: A - | A + 0 If a parliamentary election took place in April, the non-parliamentary Hlas party of former PM Peter Pellegrini would win. Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) would end up second, followed by the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), which won the election a year ago. This information stems from a poll conducted by the AKO agency between April 12 and 17, on 1,000 respondents. The representatives of six parties would sit in parliament. Besides Hlas, SaS and OĽaNO, also Smer, Progressive Slovakia and Sme Rodina would pass the 5-percent threshold. The Za Ľudí party and the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (OĽaNO) would not make it to parliament. Neither would the ĽSNS renegades who founded their own party, Republika. 20. Apr 2021 at 17:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff

