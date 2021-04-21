The newly-established court should have its first president

The Judicial Council selected Pavol Naď to lead the Supreme Administrative Court, but he needs to be appointed by the president.

The Judicial Council selected the first president of the newly-established Supreme Administrative Court. All of the 17 council members present voted for Pavol Naď.

Naď will take the post only if appointed by President Zuzana Čaputová.

“With the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court, a house of administrative justice is created or a house to protect the subjective rights of a person from public power, figuratively speaking,” he said during his presentation, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Launch on August 1

The Supreme Administrative Court was established last year, through the judicial reform authored by the Justice Ministry. It has the same position as the Supreme Court, but in the field of administrative law.

This means that the court will be responsible for disciplinary proceedings against judges and prosecutors and, to a certain extent, other legal professions. It will also pass decisions on the constitutionality and legitimacy of elections to local government bodies.

Naď is convinced that the court will be ready to start operating on August 1, as the law stipulates. He would like to see informal meetings and the discussions of plenary session members of the new court already in July.

The court's operation should focus on the need for a collective spirit of decision-making. Apart from formal activities, it should also pursue informal solutions made by a permanent forum of judges.

Naď has also called for the full specialisation of the judges of the Supreme Administrative Court from the very beginning, as reported by TASR.

Who is Pavol Naď?

Naď graduated from the Law Faculty of Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice. He worked as an attorney, prosecutor at the district prosecutor’s office in Michalovce, and later a prosecutor at the regional prosecutor’s office in Košice.

He became judge in 2006. He started at the district court in Michalovce and since 2008 he has worked at the Košice Regional Court.

Naď began a study stay at the Supreme Court at the beginning of 2021, TASR reported.

21. Apr 2021 at 11:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff