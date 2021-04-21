Items in shopping cart: View
Slovakia bought an unregistered medicine against Covid, similar to the one used by Trump

Slovakia will pay about €12.9 million for 15,000 packages.

Bamlanivimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody.Bamlanivimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody. (Source: AP/TASR)

The Health Ministry has purchased an unregistered medicine for the treatment of Covid-19. The medicine working on a very similar principle was given to former US president Donald Trump after he got infected, the Sme daily reported.

Bamlanivimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody, has to be prescribed by a doctor and administered by trained staff. An exception for its use was signed back in March by former health minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) started a rolling review of the antibody in mid-March. Earlier that month, it said it could also be used before it is officially registered, either separately or combined with another antibody, etesevima.

21. Apr 2021 at 16:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

