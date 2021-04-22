Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Validity of Covid recovery confirmation extended

Cabinet removes discrepancy with conditions presented by hygienists.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

People who have recovered from Covid will not be required to take the test for a longer period.

Recently, there was a requirement to show a confirmation of recovering from the disease no older than 90 days (or three months) as an alternative to a negative Covid test. The cabinet prolonged this period to 180 days (or six months) at its April 21 session, the TASR newswire reported.

The change comes after the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) published an ordinance on new border rules, where it already mentioned the requirement to show a confirmation on recovering from Covid no older than 180 days.

However, when the cabinet published new curfew rules last week, using the requirement of having a confirmation no older than 90 days.

22. Apr 2021 at 11:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

