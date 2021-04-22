Employers offer more remote work

Most remote job ads published in IT, telecommunications and translation, Profesia.sk reported.

Employers are seemingly more willing to offer their future workers the possibility of working outside their workplace.

While two years ago 184 job ads published in the first quarter contained the possibility of remote work (about 0.3 percent of the total number of job offers), in the first quarter of 2021, the number increased to 1,156 (or 2.2 percent of the total number of job offers), as stems from a recent analysis of the Profesia.sk job portal.

Pandemic helped

Remote work in Slovakia is officially called teleworking (meaning that it is necessary to use technologies) or work from home. The Labour Office defines it as a type of work an employee regularly does from home.

Anti-pandemic measures showed companies that labour productivity does not necessarily have to stop if their staff is working from home, according to Profesia.

Job offers of remote work were accompanied by a new filter to the website’s search tool.

“People can filter job offers that don’t require commuting to a certain workplace,” the analysis reads, adding that job applicants are thus not limited by the region they live in.

IT, telecom and translation

The most offers of remote work in the first quarter of the year were published in IT, followed by telecommunications, translation, marketing and journalism.

Given specific work positions, remote work is mostly offered to future programmers, software engineers, system administrators and other IT specialists, as well as sales representatives and managers, administrative workers, marketing specialists and accountants.

At the same time, there is a higher number of job offers tied to a concrete workplace, but employees have the option to work from home. While the share of such offers before the pandemic was 7 percent, now it is 13.4 percent, according to Profesia.

22. Apr 2021 at 11:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff