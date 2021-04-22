Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Surprise and accusations of Russophobia. Politicians react to expulsion of Russian diplomats

The Czech PM has thanked Slovakia for what he called a huge gesture of solidarity.

Robert FicoRobert Fico (Source: TASR)

With the expulsion of three Russian diplomats, Slovakia supported the Czech Republic and strongly objected to the activities of foreign intelligence services within our countries that threaten our security interests, said President Zuzana Čaputová in her reaction.

“We have always stood with the Czechs, for better or worse,” the president said and called the Czech Republic Slovakia's closest neighbor, partner, and ally.

Czech PM Andrej Babiš thanked Slovakia for its solidarity that was shown in its decision to expel three Russian diplomats.

“We thank [Slovakia] a lot,” he wrote on Twitter. “We really appreciate this huge gesture and attitude of Slovakia.”

Slovakia has expelled three Russian diplomats in reaction to the probable sabotage by Russian agents that caused the explosion of an ammunition warehouse in the Czech village of Vrbětice in 2014.

Slovakia came to the decision to expel diplomats after a thorough evaluation of information provided by Slovak intelligence services that are in close operation with the services of allied countries, PM Eduard Heger said.

Some are surprised

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

22. Apr 2021 at 21:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok after the press conference

News digest: Slovakia supports Czech Republic and expels Russian diplomats

People who have recovered from Covid will not be required to take a test for a longer period. The grey wolf is a year-long protected animal from today.

8 h
The Sme daily marked 20 years in print on January 15.

Penta financial group leaves Petit Press six years after hostile takeover

Petit Press publishes the Sme daily and co-owns The Slovak Spectator.

14 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)