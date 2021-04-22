Surprise and accusations of Russophobia. Politicians react to expulsion of Russian diplomats

The Czech PM has thanked Slovakia for what he called a huge gesture of solidarity.

With the expulsion of three Russian diplomats, Slovakia supported the Czech Republic and strongly objected to the activities of foreign intelligence services within our countries that threaten our security interests, said President Zuzana Čaputová in her reaction.

“We have always stood with the Czechs, for better or worse,” the president said and called the Czech Republic Slovakia's closest neighbor, partner, and ally.

Czech PM Andrej Babiš thanked Slovakia for its solidarity that was shown in its decision to expel three Russian diplomats.

“We thank [Slovakia] a lot,” he wrote on Twitter. “We really appreciate this huge gesture and attitude of Slovakia.”

Slovakia has expelled three Russian diplomats in reaction to the probable sabotage by Russian agents that caused the explosion of an ammunition warehouse in the Czech village of Vrbětice in 2014.

Slovakia came to the decision to expel diplomats after a thorough evaluation of information provided by Slovak intelligence services that are in close operation with the services of allied countries, PM Eduard Heger said.

22. Apr 2021 at 21:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff