Toy store chain is the retailer of the pandemic year 2020

Dráčik came ahead of the chain of bookstores Martinus that dominated the ranking in previous years.

In the first year of the pandemic, the award for the best retailer in Slovakia went for the first time in its history to a toy shop.

The winner of the Retailer of the Year Award for 2020 was the toy retailer Dráčik.

The bookshop company Martinus, which won the award for seven consecutive years, ended up in second place this time around.

Third place was awarded to the chain of drugstores DM Drogerie Markt. The places were awarded by the General Director of Mastercard for Czechia and Slovakia, Michal Čarný.

The winners of the individual categories are Lidl, which also won the Public Award, DM Drogerie Markt, H&M, Deichmann, Sportisimo, NAY, Martinus, Zoohit.sk, IKEA, Shell, Dr. Max, and Alza.sk. The Lindex clothing retailer gained the title of Jumper of the year. This year, three new award categories were introduced: e-shops, pharmacies and toys.

“The implementation of these categories will also apply to the overall ranking of retailers from previous years. The new categories are strong and their most important retailers are among the top partitions of all parameters and the total score,” said Čarný.

Consumer data for these firms confirm that the most significant trend on the retail market is the rise of e-commerce.

The turnover of Slovak e-shops grew over the past year by 47 percent, with grocery and sports shops reporting doubled figures. Another trend arising from 2020 was that about 46 percent of transactions were cashless.

Winners of assorted categories and the absolute winner of the Retailer of the Year Award were picked based on results from a representative survey. During the evaluation of the results, two main categories were taken into account: the position of the respective companies on the market and the trust of customers in the company.

