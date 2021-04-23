One of the expelled diplomats is reportedly the head of the GRU agents in Slovakia

Slovakia has expelled three Russian diplomats, including the military attache.

PM Eduard Heger, Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď arrive to the press conference where they announced the expulsion of three Russian diplomats on April 22. (Source: SITA)

One of the three Russian diplomats who were posted to Bratislava and have recently been expelled, is the alleged head of the Bratislava cell of the GRU.

Yuri Penkov, who was officially posted to the Russian Embassy in Bratislava as a defence attache of the Russian Army, is reportedly the head of the Russian military intelligence service GRU cell in Bratislava, according to the website of the JOJ private television channel.

GRU agents are reported to have been involved in the explosion of the military depot in the Czech village of Vrbětice in 2014.

The recently released conclusions of the investigation that established links between the GRU and the blast have led to numerous diplomatic expulsions between Prague and Moscow. Bratislava has expelled three Russian diplomats in response. A Russian reaction is anticipated.

PM Heger (OĽaNO) announced the expulsions on Thursday and stressed that the Slovak authorities "carefully evaluated the information of the Slovak intelligence services" who are in close cooperation with their counterparts in the countries of NATO.

"Our intelligence units have informed us about operations that are incompatible with diplomatic activities on the territory of the Slovak Republic," said Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee).

23. Apr 2021 at 16:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff