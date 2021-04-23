Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Hunting of wild boars permitted in Bratislava’s Karlova Ves

Due to sufficient food and lack of a natural predator wild boars are overpopulated in forests neighbouring Bratislava.

Illustratory stock photoIllustratory stock photo (Source: SME)

Regional authorities will permit the hunting of the wild boars which inhabit Bratislava’s neighbouring forests in the Karlova Ves borough in the Little Carpathians.

"The goal is not hunting for hunting's sake, but to reduce the excessive number of wild boars which are causing damage, especially to property and gardens,” said Marek Páva from the Bratislava forest company Mestské Lesy v Bratislave, the organisation in charge of hunting wild boar, as cited by the TASR newswire. “In addition, we are trying to prevent the wild boars from penetrating the housing estate.”

Hunters are permitted to hunt the boars in zones close to the forest, i.e. along the Púpavova, Veternicova, Hlaváčikova, Staré Grunty, Kuklovská and Líščie Údolie roads.

The forest company notes that sufficient food and the absence of a natural predator, for example the wolf, has allowed for significantly more wild boars in the territory of the Little Carpathians than would be supported under natural conditions. As a result the city forest company and the Karlova Ves authorities receive a considerable number of complaints from citizens about the damage caused in gardens, vineyards and the penetration of the wild boars into the city, the Karlova Ves borough wrote on its website.

When encountering a wild boar, experts advise that dogs should be kept on a lead, and that offspring should not be caught or taken, even if they look like they have been deserted as their mother will be close by.

"You can report sick or dead game to the metropolitan ​​police line 159,” they said, adding that residents should turn to the metropolitan police if they see a wild boar in the city.

23. Apr 2021 at 16:03  | Compiled by Spectator staff

