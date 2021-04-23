Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Negative test will be required for restaurant terraces

The Public Health Authority has issued rules for restaurants and fitness centres ahead of another opening on Monday.

Restaurants are allowed to open outdoor seating as of April 26.

In another step in the easing of the anti-pandemic measures this coming Monday, the authorities have issued rules for restaurants and fitness centres, which are allowed to open as of April 26.

Eating out: Test and mask required

Restaurants, pubs, cafes and similar establishments will be able to serve food and drinks on their outdoor terraces as long as they are not walled on more than two sides.

Tables must be 2 metres distant from each other. Clients will be required to sit while eating and drinking.

There is no indication as to who can sit at one table, meaning the group of people sitting at one table is not restricted to members of just one household, as was the case last autumn.

Clients will be required to have proof of their negative coronavirus test no older than seven days, or proof that they are exempted from the obligation to get tested.

Clients are also required to wear masks at all times and can only take them off while eating. The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) stressed it is important to wear a mask as aerosols spread when people talk.

Self-service is not allowed. The cutlery must be wrapped in a paper towel and brought to the client after they are seated.

The restaurants will be required to disinfect the tables after each client.

Fitness centres limited to six persons

Fitness centres are allowed to open as of April 26 as well, but they can only let in six clients at a time. They are required to increase the frequency at which they clean and disinfect surfaces.

Clients are not required to wear masks while exercising.

Changing rooms and showers can open if hygienic measures are observed, the ÚVZ stated.

23. Apr 2021 at 17:57  | Compiled by Spectator staff

