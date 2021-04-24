People accompanying seniors to vaccination should be vaccinated at the same time

The Health Ministry is preparing a change, based on which people older than 18 could be vaccinated together with seniors older than 70 when accompanying them to vaccination centers.
The ministry has not specified yet when the change will apply.
“We believe that this will be sufficient motivation to help grandparents and parents with registration for the vaccine and transport,” the ministry stated on the Facebook page.
This change was announced after a low uptake of vaccines among the elderly was reported.
24. Apr 2021 at 8:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff