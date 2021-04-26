People are sceptical about how long the Heger cabinet will last

Most respondents in a recent Focus poll opine the government will last only a few months.

It seems that people in Slovakia do not have much trust in the new government led by Eduard Heger (OĽaNO).

Slightly more than 38 percent of respondents in the recent Focus poll said that the cabinet will last only for a few months. About a quarter of respondents believe the government will last until the end of the current election term, while 26 percent said that the government will last one or two years.

Focus conducted the poll for the Na Telo political talk show broadcast by TV Markíza between March 31 and April 7 on 1,001 respondents.

OĽaNO voters trust the most

Out of the ruling parties, the voters of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) trust the new government the most, with more than 76 percent claiming that it will last until the end of the election term. They are followed by the voters of Za Ľudí (39.5 percent), Freedom and Solidarity (37 percent) and Sme Rodina (36 percent).

On the other hand, mostly the voters of Smer and the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) opined that the government will last a few months only, with 65.8 percent and 65 percent of them choosing this option.

26. Apr 2021 at 10:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff