Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Consumers want healthier food in shops

Retailers have increased the share of lactose-free and gluten-free products on their shelves.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

More people in Slovakia are reading the labels when purchasing food and searching for bio-products or products without various food additives. At the same time, retail chains are trying to adapt to their new needs.

“We built the healthy food section in all our supermarkets in the second half of last year,” said Kvetoslava Kirchnerová, spokesperson of the retail chain Billa, as quoted by the Index economic magazine.

Its customers have become more interested in fruits and vegetables, nuts, fish, and rabbit and lamb. They also buy alternatives to white flour, such as spelt flour, rye flour and dark rye flour, she added.

Preferences change

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

26. Apr 2021 at 10:51  | Jana Hambálková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

PM Heger, Defence Minister Naď and Foreign Minister Korčok (left to right) arrive to the press conference.

Heger cabinet rediscovers government’s lost compass, expels three Russian diplomats

OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič had cast doubt on Slovakia’s loyalty to its allies, but the Heger cabinet uses an opportunity to do the right thing.

2 h
The Heger cabinet

People are sceptical about how long the Heger cabinet will last

Most respondents in a recent Focus poll opine the government will last only a few months.

5 h
A shopping centre in Bratislava.

Slovakia is gradually opening up. What measures are in place after April 26?

Find out which rules apply when crossing borders, wearing masks and respirators, and going to schools.

3 h
The right educational choice for your child can make all the difference in her or his successful academic career.

Blog: Tips for choosing the best school for your child

Once the information is gathered and assessed, the bottom line is to choose the school that you and your child feel best about him attending.

38m
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)