Consumers want healthier food in shops

Retailers have increased the share of lactose-free and gluten-free products on their shelves.

More people in Slovakia are reading the labels when purchasing food and searching for bio-products or products without various food additives. At the same time, retail chains are trying to adapt to their new needs.

“We built the healthy food section in all our supermarkets in the second half of last year,” said Kvetoslava Kirchnerová, spokesperson of the retail chain Billa, as quoted by the Index economic magazine.

Its customers have become more interested in fruits and vegetables, nuts, fish, and rabbit and lamb. They also buy alternatives to white flour, such as spelt flour, rye flour and dark rye flour, she added.

Preferences change

26. Apr 2021 at 10:51 | Jana Hambálková