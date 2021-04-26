Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Will the agreement on Sputnik V be published? Producer has no objections

The Health Ministry will wait for the official statement of the Russian side.

Sputnik VSputnik V (Source: TASR)

The agreement between Slovakia and Russia on the Sputnik V vaccine may be published soon.

Several Slovak officials who have seen the agreement have said that it needs to be published. This includes President Zuzana Čaputová and Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí), the latter of whom even participated in a legal analysis of the deal. In her opinion, the agreement needs to be published to become effective.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) told journalists on March 23 that Slovakia would publish the agreement even if Russia disagreed, the TASR newswire reported.

Meanwhile, the vaccine’s producer wrote on Twitter during the weekend that they “do not object to Slovakia publishing the Sputnik V contract,” adding that “the Pfizer contract should clearly be published as well and compared.”

Publishing other contracts will be analysed

Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), who negotiated the supplies of Sputnik V when he served as the prime minister, was quick to respond on Facebook, expressing hope that other vaccine producers will allow Slovakia to publish the agreements as well.

President: Lab certification not the reason why Russians want Sputnik V back Read more 

The Health Ministry has not received any official information yet, its spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová told TASR. She stressed that Lengvarský will publish it only after receiving the consent of the Russian side.

The ministry will comment on the possibility to publish an agreement with other pharmaceutical companies only after a proper analysis.

Read more about the Covid vaccination in Slovakia:

26. Apr 2021 at 11:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

PM Heger, Defence Minister Naď and Foreign Minister Korčok (left to right) arrive to the press conference.

Heger cabinet rediscovers government’s lost compass, expels three Russian diplomats

OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič had cast doubt on Slovakia’s loyalty to its allies, but the Heger cabinet uses an opportunity to do the right thing.

2 h
The Heger cabinet

People are sceptical about how long the Heger cabinet will last

Most respondents in a recent Focus poll opine the government will last only a few months.

5 h
A shopping centre in Bratislava.

Slovakia is gradually opening up. What measures are in place after April 26?

Find out which rules apply when crossing borders, wearing masks and respirators, and going to schools.

3 h
The right educational choice for your child can make all the difference in her or his successful academic career.

Blog: Tips for choosing the best school for your child

Once the information is gathered and assessed, the bottom line is to choose the school that you and your child feel best about him attending.

35m
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)