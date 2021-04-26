Will the agreement on Sputnik V be published? Producer has no objections

The Health Ministry will wait for the official statement of the Russian side.

The agreement between Slovakia and Russia on the Sputnik V vaccine may be published soon.

Several Slovak officials who have seen the agreement have said that it needs to be published. This includes President Zuzana Čaputová and Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí), the latter of whom even participated in a legal analysis of the deal. In her opinion, the agreement needs to be published to become effective.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) told journalists on March 23 that Slovakia would publish the agreement even if Russia disagreed, the TASR newswire reported.

Meanwhile, the vaccine’s producer wrote on Twitter during the weekend that they “do not object to Slovakia publishing the Sputnik V contract,” adding that “the Pfizer contract should clearly be published as well and compared.”

Publishing other contracts will be analysed

Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), who negotiated the supplies of Sputnik V when he served as the prime minister, was quick to respond on Facebook, expressing hope that other vaccine producers will allow Slovakia to publish the agreements as well.

President: Lab certification not the reason why Russians want Sputnik V back Read more

The Health Ministry has not received any official information yet, its spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová told TASR. She stressed that Lengvarský will publish it only after receiving the consent of the Russian side.

The ministry will comment on the possibility to publish an agreement with other pharmaceutical companies only after a proper analysis.

Read more about the Covid vaccination in Slovakia:

26. Apr 2021 at 11:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff