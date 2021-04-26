Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Cabinet prolonged national emergency again

It was extended by another 30 days.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

National emergency will be extended by another 30 days, the cabinet decided on April 26 evening. The decision still needs to be approved by the parliament.

At the same time, the evening curfew will start later, at 21:00 (instead of 20:00). The new rule will come into force on Thursday, April 29.

The regular testing at schools should end next Monday, May 3, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) wrote on Facebook.

The national emergency serves as the basis for several anti-pandemic restrictions currently in place. This includes curfew and the ban on assembly, which limits gatherings to six people.

Originally, the national emergency was supposed to end this Wednesday.

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

26. Apr 2021 at 22:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Restaurant terraces in Bratislava

News digest: Coalition has yet to decide on prolonging national emergency

The Health Ministry will give preference to chronically ill patients. ZSSK plans to restore international trains.

8 h
PM Heger, Defence Minister Naď and Foreign Minister Korčok (left to right) arrive to the press conference.

Heger cabinet rediscovers government’s lost compass

OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič had cast doubt on Slovakia’s loyalty to its allies, but the Heger cabinet uses an opportunity to do the right thing.

11 h
The Heger cabinet

People are sceptical about how long the Heger cabinet will last

Most respondents in a recent Focus poll opine the government will last only a few months.

15 h
A shopping centre in Bratislava.

Slovakia is gradually opening up. What measures are in place after April 26?

Find out which rules apply when crossing borders, wearing masks and respirators, and going to schools.

13 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)