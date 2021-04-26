Cabinet prolonged national emergency again

It was extended by another 30 days.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

National emergency will be extended by another 30 days, the cabinet decided on April 26 evening. The decision still needs to be approved by the parliament.

At the same time, the evening curfew will start later, at 21:00 (instead of 20:00). The new rule will come into force on Thursday, April 29.

The regular testing at schools should end next Monday, May 3, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) wrote on Facebook.

The national emergency serves as the basis for several anti-pandemic restrictions currently in place. This includes curfew and the ban on assembly, which limits gatherings to six people.

Originally, the national emergency was supposed to end this Wednesday.

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

26. Apr 2021 at 22:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff