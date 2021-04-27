First jab from AstraZeneca, second from Pfizer? State is hesitant, experts supportive

The mixing of vaccines has been approved in Germany, France and Sweden.

Those who have been vaccinated with the vaccine Vaxzervia by AstraZeneca in Slovakia could theoretically receive their second vaccine dose from another company.

However, the combination of various vaccines is not allowed by the Health Ministry, even though several EU states are implementing this option.

Experts addressed by the Sme daily are not against combining vaccines. Such an option should be safe, but the effectiveness of the combined vaccination is questionable.

Same vaccines for both doses

27. Apr 2021 at 11:14 | Ján Krempaský