Twice as many people in Slovakia willing to get vaccinated

The interest of people in Slovakia to receive a jab against Covid-19 seems to increase significantly.
As many as 61 percent of Slovak respondents who participated in a new Vaccination Trends study conducted by the Globsec think tank would get vaccinated, quite an increase compared to October 2020, when only 36 percent said they would be willing to receive a jab.
Another 10 percent said they have already been vaccinated, while 24 percent have rejected vaccination.
Globsec carried out the survey in 10 countries in March 2021 on a sample of 10,000 respondents. The poll took place in Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria, and in each of them at least 1,000 people participated.
Age and education play a role
27. Apr 2021 at 17:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff