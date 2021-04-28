The system for picking a vaccination centre will change

The situation in Slovakia keeps improving; more districts will open all schools next week.

The epidemiological situation in Slovakia continues improving, with all crucial parameters falling.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

This improvement will soon be reflected in the map of districts that will come into force next Monday, May 3. Only 10 districts will be placed in the dark red tier (down from the current 22), 60 in the red tier and nine in the light red tier (up from the current five).

As a result, more schools will reopen next week, while the cultural sphere will start following its own warning system. It is possible that further measures will be lifted next Monday, but it is not yet clear which. The cabinet should hold one more session on Wednesday evening.

It is possible that the districts will follow different rules based on the tier they are in, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) implied.

Meanwhile, there will be some changes to the registration system for vaccination.

Changes to the vaccination centres

Several changes to the virtual waiting room system, where people register for the Covid vaccination, will change tomorrow, April 29, after the system opens for everybody older than 16 years.

One concerns the selection of vaccination centres. People registering for the vaccine will choose a district where they want to be vaccinated, instead of a specific vaccination centre. It will still not be possible to choose a specific vaccine.

The system will also start giving preference to people suffering from chronic diseases.

More schools will reopen

Slovakia is gradually opening up. What measures are in place after April 26? Read more

All nine districts that will be in the light red tier next week will be allowed to open all schools. These are namely the districts of Dunajská Streda, Komárno, Nitra, Nové Zámky, Skalica, Sobrance, Stropkov, Topoľčany, and Zlaté Moravce.

According to the regional Covid automat for the education sector, which came into force on April 26, in red tier districts, kindergartens, all grades of primary schools, specialised schools, secondary health schools and the final years of secondary schools are open.

In dark red districts, kindergartens and grades one to four and eight and nine of primary schools, specialised schools, secondary health schools and the final years of secondary schools are open. Art schools can open for individual classes.

Culture will have its own warning system

The cabinet also approved a new warning system for the cultural sphere that will allow cultural events to be held in districts that switch to the dark red tier. This includes theatre performances, concerts and various audiovisual events, but not balls or open-air markets. It comes into force next Monday, May 3.

In the dark red and red tiers, events will be limited to 50 percent of the total capacity. At the same time, in the dark red tier, a maximum of 200 seated spectators will be allowed outdoors and 150 indoors. In the red tier, the limits will be 500 for outdoor events and 250 for indoor events.

Participants will have to show a negative PCR or LAMP test no older than 72 hours or an antigen test no older than 24 hours. They will have to wear a mask or respirator based on the current ordinance from hygienists.

Organisers will be required to keep the phone and email contacts of participants for two weeks after the event is held.

Tiers of districts starting May 3 Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red) Ilava • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Lučenec • Martin • Myjava • Poltár • Považská Bystrica • Trenčín• Turčianske Teplice • Tvrdošín Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Bystrica • Banská Štiavnica • Bardejov • Bratislava I-V • Brezno • Bytča • Čadca• Detva • Dolný Kubín • Galanta • Gelnica • Hlohovec • Humenné • Kežmarok • Košice I-IV • Košice-okolie • Krupina • Levice • Levoča • Liptovský Mikuláš • Malacky • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Námestovo • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Partizánske • Pezinok • Piešťany • Poprad • Prešov • Prievidza • Púchov • Revúca • Rimavská Sobota • Rožňava • Ružomberok • Sabinov • Šaľa • Senec • Senica • Snina • Spišská Nová Ves • Stará Ľubovňa • Svidník • Trebišov • Trnava • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Žilina • Zvolen Districts at Warning Level 1 (light red) Dunajská Streda • Komárno • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Skalica • Sobrance • Stropkov • Topoľčany • Zlaté Moravce

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

28. Apr 2021 at 16:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff