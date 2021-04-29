Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The most expensive real estate transaction in history: Aupark in Bratislava will change hands

There will be two new owners.

The Aupark shopping mall. The Aupark shopping mall. (Source: Sme)

The Bratislava shopping centre Aupark will operate under new management. The majority share has been acquired by firms Wood & Company and Tatra Asset Management, the Index economic magazine reported.

The sale has been labelled the most expensive real estate transaction in Slovakia’s history.

€450 million

Index was among the first to report on the planned sale of Aupark and the transaction is nearing its final stage last December.

29. Apr 2021 at 11:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

