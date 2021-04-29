The most expensive real estate transaction in history: Aupark in Bratislava will change hands

There will be two new owners.

The Bratislava shopping centre Aupark will operate under new management. The majority share has been acquired by firms Wood & Company and Tatra Asset Management, the Index economic magazine reported.

Investment Advisory Guide Well-arranged information about the economy, labour market, investor support, legislation, and real estate as well as investment opportunities in Slovakia. For more details visit ouronline shop.

The sale has been labelled the most expensive real estate transaction in Slovakia’s history.

€450 million

Index was among the first to report on the planned sale of Aupark and the transaction is nearing its final stage last December.

29. Apr 2021 at 11:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff