Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Shops will close on two consecutive Saturdays

All shops must close during the national holidays.

Most shops will be required to closed on the first two Saturdays in May. This is not because of the new anti-pandemic measures, though.

May 1 (May Day) and May 8 (Victory over Fascism Day) are state holidays and according to legislation adopted in 2017, most retail shops such as grocers and those selling clothes or toys etc. must be closed.

There is an exception that allows businesses to open if the owners are there themselves but they cannot involve their employees. Those who are self-employed can also work on these days but again, they cannot call on any of their employees to do so.

The ban gives exemptions to fuel stations, pharmacies, airport and harbour shops, public transport, hospitals and places selling travel tickets and souvenirs.

Services can also operate.

Markets and backyard sales must take into account whether the person selling the goods is an entrepreneur, or an employee: entrepreneurs can sell on these days, while employees cannot.

Slovakia is gradually opening up. What measures are in place after April 26? 

29. Apr 2021 at 17:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

