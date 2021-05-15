Fiľakovo Castle reopens for visitors

Other sites like the museum of local history, the Novohrad tourist information center and the library will be opening as well.

The relaxing of anti-pandemic measures helped reopen the castle in Fiľakovo, together with other popular tourist sites, like the Museum of Local History, the Novohrad Tourist Information Center, and the town library.

Their gates reopened on May 1, the Muzeum.sk website reported.

New additions

The castle has prepared several novelties for visitors, in order to make the tour more attractive.

The museum will provide new descriptions of the exhibited items in English, to attract more English-speaking tourists or tourists who do not speak Slovak. There will be new photo panels and wooden games that will attract both kids and the adults.

The middle castle courtyard will allow access to one of three casemates, which has undergone construction. In the past, cannons were placed on the casemates. Changes and improvements were made to the hilly terrain that surrounds this part of the castle as well, Muzeum.sk reported.

What else to see?

The gallery at the Museum of Local History is preparing an exhibition of WWII technology, which will be presented as mock-ups made by Tibor Pétera.

There will also be a showing of the vehicles used during local events. Visitors will be able to use audio-guides as well, which will provide more details on the miniature vehicles and war technology.

The exhibition will open on May 18, 2021 and on display until August 6.

Other news and upcoming events will be posted on websites, social media and in local media.

15. May 2021 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff