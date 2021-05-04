Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The assisted census has kicked off

It will last until June 13.

2021 census website2021 census website (Source: TASR)

The second part of the 2021 national census, called the assisted census, started on May 3 and will last until June 13.

It targets mostly inhabitants of Slovakia who could not fill in the e-census form between February 15 and March 31, i.e. people without internet access, seniors and marginalised Roma communities. It should be secured by the municipalities, the TASR newswire reported.

Census is compulsory for everybody living in Slovakia (FAQs) Read more 

“The assisted census will be held across Slovakia for six weeks,” said Jasmína Stauder, spokesperson of the 2021 census, as quoted by TASR. “If the pandemic situation in certain districts or regions worsens, the head of the Statistics Office can interrupt it.”

Nearly 4.9 million people participated in the e-census.

How it will work

During the assisted census, people will fill in the forms with the help of mobile or fixed assistants. The municipalities should set a contact point on their territory, with both the assistant and the computer. The contact place will not depend on the resident's address, meaning that people will be able to visit any centre they want.

People will either ask the assistant to help or will be given a computer to fill in the form.

Everyone counts – foreigners urged to take part in census Read more 

Those unable to come to the contact place in person during the opening hours will be able to ask for an assistant who will come to their home, by either calling the municipal authority or the call centre (+421(0)2 2092-4919). The assistant will then call the person and arrange the visit.

As the assisted census may lure some scammers, Stauder has stressed that people will not be visited by assistants without a previous arrangement. Moreover, there will be no paper form, only the electronic one. Assistants also have to show a confirmation, and it should be possible to check their identity by calling the municipal authority, TASR reported.

4. May 2021 at 10:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: 2021 census

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

General practitioners will be able to vaccinate their patients against Covid. Some will start in May

The Health Ministry is addressing fears that the vaccination rate will be lower than needed to stop the virus from spreading.

5 h
Settlement in Moldava nad Bodvou

The court acquits the first Roma person in the Moldava raid case

Similar verdicts concerning most of the group facing false accusations charges expected soon.

22 h
A shopping centre in Bratislava.

Revenue and construction sector still suffer from pandemic

Industrial output returned to growth and foreign trade broke another record.

2. máj
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)