The assisted census has kicked off

It will last until June 13.

The second part of the 2021 national census, called the assisted census, started on May 3 and will last until June 13.

It targets mostly inhabitants of Slovakia who could not fill in the e-census form between February 15 and March 31, i.e. people without internet access, seniors and marginalised Roma communities. It should be secured by the municipalities, the TASR newswire reported.

“The assisted census will be held across Slovakia for six weeks,” said Jasmína Stauder, spokesperson of the 2021 census, as quoted by TASR. “If the pandemic situation in certain districts or regions worsens, the head of the Statistics Office can interrupt it.”

Nearly 4.9 million people participated in the e-census.

How it will work

During the assisted census, people will fill in the forms with the help of mobile or fixed assistants. The municipalities should set a contact point on their territory, with both the assistant and the computer. The contact place will not depend on the resident's address, meaning that people will be able to visit any centre they want.

People will either ask the assistant to help or will be given a computer to fill in the form.

Those unable to come to the contact place in person during the opening hours will be able to ask for an assistant who will come to their home, by either calling the municipal authority or the call centre (+421(0)2 2092-4919). The assistant will then call the person and arrange the visit.

As the assisted census may lure some scammers, Stauder has stressed that people will not be visited by assistants without a previous arrangement. Moreover, there will be no paper form, only the electronic one. Assistants also have to show a confirmation, and it should be possible to check their identity by calling the municipal authority, TASR reported.

4. May 2021 at 10:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff