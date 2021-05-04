Former general prosecutor faces indictment linked to Gorilla recording

The prosecutor pressed formal charges against Trnka for the abuse of powers of a public official.

Former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka faces formal charges for abusing the powers of a public official, pertaining to the Gorilla corruption scandal.

Related article Former general prosecutor escapes discipline with a salary cut Read more

The prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor's Office filed the indictment against Trnka with the Bratislava I District Court on May 3, the General Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Dalibor Skladan announced.

The investigator of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) proposed the prosecution service to press formal charges against Trnka in early March 2021. The NAKA investigator concluded that the former general prosecutor failed to fulfill his legal duty and prosecute all the crimes he had learned of while in the post. He thus abused his powers as general prosecutor, in a serious manner and in the long run.

Related article Gorilla recording has been leaked online Read more

Trnka's charges are linked to the case where he allegedly received the audio recording of conversations by entrepreneurs, politicians and state representatives, which led to suspicions of serious corruption. The police maintain Trnka committed the crime during 2007 - 2014.

Trnka was suspended as a prosecutor in October 2019 and faced disciplinary proceeding.

The police charged Trnka with abusing the authority of a public official since he did not hand in the recording to the police in December 2019. Based on the charges, Trnka as a public official did not fulfil his duty and after accepting the Gorilla sound recording he did not pass it on to law enforcement authorities.

Related article Millions fly. How they organised kickbacks Read more

Police add that the recording creates suspicions that Marian Kočner committed several crimes and Trnka acted in this manner because he wanted benefits for him and Kočner as well as other people.

In February 2021, the US government banned Trnka from entering the country in connection with his suspected involvement in high-level corruption.

4. May 2021 at 17:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff