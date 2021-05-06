Near rock bottom, artisans in Slovakia pray for a better season

Traditional folk festivals, trade fairs, squares and castles are the places where you can meet them. Wearing period costumes, some forge, tinker or carve, while others operate a furnace, a potter's wheel or a spinning wheel.

But along with the closure of society because of the pandemic, artistic and folk craftspeople have also had to suspend their activities.

Last year brought liquidation for many, others are trying to find new outlets to sell their goods and make a living. Everyone is hoping that this season will be better than the last.

Crafts put on hold

"Please, come in! Count Juraj Thurzo had to run off somewhere, but I believe I will cover for him well."