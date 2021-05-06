Intelligence agency has a new director

President Zuzana Čaputová appoints Michal Aláč to lead the SIS.

President Zuzana Čaputová appointed new SIS director Michal Aláč on May 6. (Source: SITA)

The Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency will be led by Michal Aláč.

A nominee of the Sme Rodina party was appointed to the post by President Zuzana Čaputová on May 6.

“It’s obvious what the most important task will be – to make the public believe that the agency acts as an intelligence service of the democratic state, observing rule of law principles,” Čaputová said, adding that SIS should inform the public about its findings, if possible.

She also stressed the need to strengthen external control of the intelligence agency.

Aláč is replacing Vladimír Pčolinský, currently in detention for corruption-related charges. He was arrested on March 11 and soon after he resigned from the post.

Who is Aláč?

Aláč was born in 1985 in Detva. He studied at the law faculties in Trnava and Košice.

He joined SIS in 2009, but left when it was led by Anton Šafárik, a nominee of the Slovak National Party (SNS), from 2016-2020.

In December 2020, Aláč became the deputy director of SIS.

6. May 2021 at 11:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff