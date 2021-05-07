Special shopping hours end, some isolation rules change

The country switches to the light red tier on national level from next Monday.

Slovakia as a whole will switch to the light red tier on May 10.

On the regional level, two districts will remain in the dark red tier, while 33 will be in the red tier and 44 in the light red tier.

This will also impact the measures that will come into force concerning the operation of shops and services, sporting events and mass cultural events. There will also be some changes to the isolation rules, benefiting people who have already been vaccinated.

Curfew rules remain in place.

Curfew

Curfew in the districts that are in the dark red tier applies between 5:00 and 1:00, with stricter rules in place between 21:00 and 1:00, with exceptions. This means that apart from sticking to hygiene rules, people will need a negative test no older than seven days in various circumstances.

In red and light red districts, curfew is applied only between 21:00 and 1:00, with exceptions.

The cabinet is expected to discuss changes to the curfew rules and the national emergency next week.

Operation of shops and other premises

Special shopping hours for older and disabled people between 9:00 and 11:00 on weekdays have been scrapped.

Swimming pools in light red and red districts can be used by sports club, with capacity limitations:

light red tier: maximum of 50 people outside, 25 people inside (plus swimming and water polo);

maximum of 50 people outside, 25 people inside (plus swimming and water polo); red tier: maximum of 10 people both outside and inside.

Also cable cars can be used again in light red and red tier:

light red tier: unlimited capacity;

unlimited capacity; red tier: one person or people from one household.

Cultural events

Cultural events are still allowed for a seated audience only. The permitted events include theatre performances, outdoor film screenings and other audio-visual performances; concerts, music and dance performances; art exhibitions; festivals and tours related to art and culture. Indoor film screenings (in cinemas etc.) and events for schools are still not allowed.

The number of people is limited to 50 percent of capacity, with the following restrictions:

light red tier: maximum of 500 people outside, 250 inside;

maximum of 500 people outside, 250 inside; red tier: maximum of 200 people outside, 100 inside.

Changes to isolation

Starting on May 10, close contacts of people who test positive for Covid do not have to self-isolate if:

they have no symptoms

and were vaccinated: with an mRNA vaccine: at least 14 days after the second shot; with a vector vaccine: at least 4 weeks after the first shot; have recovered from Covid and were vaccinated with any vaccine within the following 180 days: at least 14 days after the first shot.



Tiers of districts starting May 10 Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red) Myjava • Považská Bystrica Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Bystrica • Banská Štiavnica • Bardejov • Bytča • Čadca • Detva • Dolný Kubín • Gelnica • Humenné • Ilava • Kežmarok • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Levoča • Martin • Medzilaborce • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Prešov • Revúca • Ružomberok • Sabinov • Sobrance • Stará Ľubovňa • Svidník • Trenčín • Trnava • Turčianske Teplice • Tvrdošín • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Zvolen Districts at Warning Level 1 (light red) Bratislava I-V • Brezno • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Hlohovec • Komárno • Košice I-IV • Košice-okolie • Krupina • Levice • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Malacky • Michalovce • Námestovo • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Partizánske • Pezinok • Piešťany • Poltár • Poprad • Prievidza • Púchov • Rimavská Sobota • Rožňava • Šaľa • Senec • Senica • Skalica • Snina • Spišská Nová Ves • Stropkov • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Žilina • Zlaté Moravce

7. May 2021 at 10:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff