Age limit for Pfizer and Moderna jabs down to 45 years

Vaccination appointments further allocated strictly according to age and diagnosis.

The Health Ministry has further reduced the age limit for the administration of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to 45 years. Those who are interested in getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and have registered via the website www.korona.gov.sk and have not gotten an appointment will be shifted to the waiting list for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, Zuzana Eliášová, the Spokesperson of the Health Ministry said.

“However, vaccination appointments will continue to be allocated strictly according to age and diagnosis,” said Eliášová, as cited by the TASR newswire.

She recalled that the appointments are allocated primarily to seniors over 70 years of age, followed by patients with severe chronic diseases, then to persons older than 60 years and patients with moderate chronic diseases. Free vaccination slots at vaccination centres will then allocated to those under 60 years of age, from the oldest to the youngest.

Applicants under the age of 45 will be vaccinated with the vaccine produced by the company AstraZeneca.

8. May 2021 at 18:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff