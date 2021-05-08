Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Justice Minister Kolíková: I see no reason to step down

OĽaNO claims that the minister has failed to clear up all the allegations raised by the opposition.

Justice Minister Mária KolíkováJustice Minister Mária Kolíková (Source: SITA)

Opposition MPs have initiated a special session for Monday, May 10 to remove Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) from the post of justice minister following suspicions concerning the business of her family company. Kolíková says that she sees no reason to resign and all coalition parties have declared that they would not support her ousting. Nevertheless, the senior coalition party OĽaNO claims that Kolíková has not cleared up all doubts.

OĽaNO will inform Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) about their doubts after his return from the two-day European Council summit in Portugal on Saturday, May 8. They will also write these concerns down and submit them to her so that she can address them.

8. May 2021 at 18:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

