People do not need to isolate when travelling to Czechia

At the same time, a ferry to Austria has restored its operation.

The Czech Republic does not consider Slovakia a country with a high risk of infection.

It switched Slovakia from the red tier to the orange tier of countries on May 10, meaning that people entering the Czech Republic from Slovakia should show a negative antigen test no older than 24 hours or a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.

Before entering the country, they need to fill in a form and submit it to a respective regional hygiene office. They must show confirmation of this at border control if asked.

Incomers do not have to stay in self-isolation after their arrival. They are required to wear respirators during the first 14 days since their arrival, both inside and outside, State Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Martin Klus wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, Klus reported that the ferry between Záhorská Ves and Angern in Austria has resumed operation. It will run twice a day from May 10, between 5:00 and 10:00, and between 15:00 and 20:00.

More information about conditions for travelling to neighbouring countries can be found on the Foreign Affairs Ministry's website (Slovak only).

10. May 2021 at 11:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff