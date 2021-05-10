The Interior Ministry launched a pilot booking system

The service should also be available for people booking their appointment at the Foreigners’ Police soon.

The Interior Ministry launched the pilot operation of its new universal booking system on May 10. It should make it possible to book an appointment for a concrete date and time.

For now, the system can be used to make appointments at departments issuing personal documents (like IDs and passports), the cadastral office and the traffic inspectorate. The ministry will launch the system gradually:

May 10: Bratislava Region and Prešov Region

Bratislava Region and Prešov Region May 17: Nitra Region and Košice Region

Nitra Region and Košice Region May 24: Trnava Region and Trenčín Region

Trnava Region and Trenčín Region May 31: Žilina Region and Banská Bystrica Region

It should be possible for the applicants to get an appointment at a department that is up to 50 kilometres from their residence address.

The ministry plans to gradually add options for reporting one's residence and making an appointment at the Foreigners’ Police.

Rules and conditions

What is required for booking an appointment:

a person does not need an eID;

after registration, the person will receive a PIN code that should be typed into a machine when entering the police department. The PIN code can be used within 15 minutes before and 15 minutes after the reservation;

the machine will print out a ticket with the number in a queue.

The booking is valid only if the data of the person who arrives at the place is the same as the data in the submitted form. For car registration, the person will need a confirmation that they possess the car.

Moreover, the traffic inspectorates will only deal with clients who booked appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting on May 17. On the remaining days, clients without an appointment can come.

10. May 2021 at 11:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff