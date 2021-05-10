Items in shopping cart: View
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

A fresh start for the Heger cabinet amid same old coalition tensions

Heat but no light from Matovič over nebulous tax reform, Za Ľudí defends its justice minister.

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) and Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) during the opposition-initiated parliamentary session on ousting Kolíková as minister. Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) and Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) during the opposition-initiated parliamentary session on ousting Kolíková as minister. (Source: SITA)

Last Week in Slovakia

is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Another coalition crisis looms?

Vaccination strategy under review

President ponders petition on early election referendum

Heger cabinet is approved, but continues to wobble

Theatre shows and other performances can be staged for larger audiences as of today, a welcome change for audiences who are no longer amused or intrigued by the long-running coalition performance – which was nonetheless reprised once again last week.

Eduard Heger and his government received the confidence of parliament on Tuesday but within days the new prime minister faced a set of issues that may yet prove existential for his government: pressure on the justice minister, problems affecting the smallest coalition party, Za Ľudí, and vague but potentially momentous musings by Igor Matovič on the subject of tax reform.

10. May 2021 at 14:47  | Michaela Terenzani

