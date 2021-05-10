A fresh start for the Heger cabinet amid same old coalition tensions

Heat but no light from Matovič over nebulous tax reform, Za Ľudí defends its justice minister.

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) and Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) during the opposition-initiated parliamentary session on ousting Kolíková as minister. (Source: SITA)

Another coalition crisis looms?

Vaccination strategy under review

President ponders petition on early election referendum

Heger cabinet is approved, but continues to wobble

Theatre shows and other performances can be staged for larger audiences as of today, a welcome change for audiences who are no longer amused or intrigued by the long-running coalition performance – which was nonetheless reprised once again last week.

Eduard Heger and his government received the confidence of parliament on Tuesday but within days the new prime minister faced a set of issues that may yet prove existential for his government: pressure on the justice minister, problems affecting the smallest coalition party, Za Ľudí, and vague but potentially momentous musings by Igor Matovič on the subject of tax reform.

10. May 2021 at 14:47 | Michaela Terenzani