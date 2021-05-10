Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The third pandemic wave might be milder

Hygienists plan to examine waste water, PCR tests should be combined with antigen ones.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The third pandemic wave that might hit Slovakia in the autumn should be milder, the Health Ministry predicts.

“The ministry plans to combine PCR testing with antigen testing, which will depend on the present epidemiological situation,” said Zuzana Eliášová, the ministry’s spokesperson, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Age limit for Pfizer and Moderna jabs down to 45 years Read more 

At the same time, hygienists will search for hotspots by analysing wastewater.

The ministry also expects vaccination to help the population, as it will protect people from deaths and moderate the course of the disease in case they are infected. More than 1.2 million people have received at least the first vaccine shot as of May 9, while more than 586,000 have also received the second shot.

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

10. May 2021 at 18:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková in the parliament.

Mária Kolíková has survived an attempt to oust her

The opposition motion was supported by 51 MPs only.

2 h
Justice Minister Mária Kolíková

News digest: Justice Minister Mária Kolíková faces ousting attempt

More than 240,000 people waiting for Covid vaccine shot. Five Slovak citizens sentenced by the British court.

6 h
Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) and Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) during the opposition-initiated parliamentary session on ousting Kolíková as minister.

A fresh start for the Heger cabinet amid same old coalition tensions

Heat but no light from Matovič over nebulous tax reform, Za Ľudí defends its justice minister.

10 h
Justice Minister Mária Kolíková

Kolíková faces ousting. These are the suspicions voiced against her

The vote on ousting Mária Kolíková from the post of justice minister was initiated by Smer chair Robert Fico.

13 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)