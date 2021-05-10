The third pandemic wave might be milder

Hygienists plan to examine waste water, PCR tests should be combined with antigen ones.

The third pandemic wave that might hit Slovakia in the autumn should be milder, the Health Ministry predicts.

“The ministry plans to combine PCR testing with antigen testing, which will depend on the present epidemiological situation,” said Zuzana Eliášová, the ministry’s spokesperson, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

At the same time, hygienists will search for hotspots by analysing wastewater.

The ministry also expects vaccination to help the population, as it will protect people from deaths and moderate the course of the disease in case they are infected. More than 1.2 million people have received at least the first vaccine shot as of May 9, while more than 586,000 have also received the second shot.

10. May 2021 at 18:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff