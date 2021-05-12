Lifted measures impact the labour market

The largest job portal in Slovakia, Profesia.sk, talks about the most successful April in six years.

More than 23,000 job offers were published on the largest job portal in Slovakia, Profesia.sk, in April 2021.

This was the highest number of job ads published in April in the past six years. The situation was also impacted by the lifted anti-pandemic measures.

“The number of offers rose nearly triple compared to last year,” the company running the website wrote, adding that after the pandemic outbreak, April 2020 reported the lowest number of job ads.

At the same time, the job portal reports numbers of job ads higher than in the pre-crisis year of 2019, particularly in the past four weeks.

Commerce and production take the lead

While in the first quarter of 2021, the most job ads were published in the IT sector, in April, the most offers being in commerce and production.

Employers published altogether 4,185 job offers in commerce in the fourth month of the year, 3,980 in production, and 3,420 in IT.

The relaxed measures also impacted the tourism, gastronomy and hotel industry sectors, where 933 job offers were published in April. This is 320 more than in the first quarter of the year.

Employers are currently mostly searching for production operators. Most job offers require secondary school education completed with the maturita school leaving exam.

12. May 2021 at 11:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff